MERRITT — A joint fire training was recently held in Missaukee County where the subject was vehicle extrication.
Both the Merritt Area Fire Department and the Lake Township Fire Department of Houghton Lake came together on Nov. 4 for Jaws of Life training. The hands-on training was held at John’s M-55 Auto Inc., 1240 E. Houghton Lake Road. The business also donated the vehicles that were used.
On the rainy and cold night, firefighters reviewed and practiced extrication skills with vehicles sitting on their roof, sitting on their side, and with roofs crushed down.
Lake Township Fire Chief Scott Wrzesinksi said the training was an excellent review and working with another department in a controlled environment will help when the neighboring departments are called to assist one another.
“We train together as lack of available firefighters often means multiple departments are called to emergency scenes,‘ Merritt Fire Chief Ed Nettle said.
