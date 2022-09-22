CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Merritt man recently was sentenced in Wexford County following a jury conviction last month and is awaiting sentencing in Missaukee County.
Jesse Lee Ratcliffe was sentenced to at least 2.5 years and up to 10 years in prison with 274 days credit after a jury in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court found him guilty of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to 93 days with 274 days credit after the same jury found him guilty of assault and battery. He also was sentenced by the court as a habitual offender third offense.
Ratcliffe was ordered to pay $248 in fines and restitution was reserved. Assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection of those fines may begin while he is incarcerated.
The convictions stemmed from Ratcliffe’s connection to an incident on Oct. 9 in Haring Township.
The jury of the two-day trial started its deliberation at 11:34 a.m. on July 13 and came out ready to render its verdict less than an hour later at 12:24 p.m.
The incident involved the theft of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 at a Haring Township residence and there was an altercation between the victim and Ratcliffe.
Ratcliffe arrived at a home in Haring Township, while the victim was getting ready for work and happened to have just unlocked his pickup with the key remote, according to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. When the victim of the home opened the door, the prosecutor’s office said Ratcliffe grabbed a hold of the occupant trying to pull him out of the house.
The victim still had the keys in his hand and was able to break free. The prosecutor’s office said a physical altercation between the two occurred. Eventually, Ratcliffe was able to get the keys to the vehicle and when the occupant went back inside, Ratcliffe drove away with the truck, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Ratcliffe also faced charges in Missaukee County related to incidents on Oct. 9. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, five counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and malicious destruction of police or fire property for his connection with an incident in Lake Township.
Last month, Ratcliffe was found guilty by a Missaukee County jury of one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, five counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of malicious destruction of fire or police property, a 2022 Ford F-150 belonging to the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
At his sentencing on Oct. 14, Ratcliffe faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines for the assault offense, up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines on the five police officer ARO offenses and up to four years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines on the MDOP offense. While not deliberated by the jury, Ratcliffe could be sentenced as a third offense habitual offender by the court, which enhances the possible sentence by twice the maximum penalty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.