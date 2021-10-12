LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old Merritt man was sentenced to prison recently in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court for a guilty plea to a child abuse offense.
Lawrence Lynn Hurley was sentenced to three to four years in prison with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to third-degree child abuse offense stemming from his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 3, 2009, and Jan. 30, 2018, in Butterfield Township.
The description of the child abuse offense in the court record states a person guilty of this offense would knowingly or intentionally commit acts that under the circumstances posed an unreasonable risk of harm or physical injury to a child and did result in physical harm to that child. In this case, the acts in question were stated to be sexual acts.
Hurley originally faced 14 counts, including the child abuse charge he was convicted of, that alleged 12 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree CSC.
In addition to his prison sentence, Hurley was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.