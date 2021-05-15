MERRITT — When Mike Blackmer purchased Merritt Speedway in 2015, the old track on the eastern edge of Missaukee County was on its last legs.
"They were probably going to close up the next year," Blackmer said. "They were getting 50-60 cars a night before I bought it."
Built in 1968, Blackmer said while the track has been an area landmark for many years, it needed a lot of TLC, including new lights, bleachers and asphalt concourse.
Six years and around $600,000 later, Merritt Speedway has been transformed into one of the premier dirt tracks in Michigan, with 166 cars showing up for opening night a couple of weekends ago.
"We attract the best drivers in the state," Blackmer said. "We're one of the nicest tracks in Michigan. The whole place is well kept up."
Even during 2020, when many businesses struggled to attract customers and with many venues unable to hold events, Blackmer said they were busy all year and he expects 2021 to have similar success.
From the first wave of the flag, Blackmer said cars are racing non-stop at Merritt Speedway, giving audiences more than their money's worth.
Participating cars race against other cars in the same class. Classes include UMP Late Model, UMP Modified, B-Modified, Pro Stock, Factory Stock, 4 Cylinder, and Mini Wedge.
Blackmer said Merritt Speedway is known for attracting Late Model cars, which are faster and more elaborately "done up" than other racing cars.
Racers first compete in "heats" of eight to 10 laps around the track. Those who place high enough in heats qualify for "features," which are between 20 and 40 laps.
Winning racers aren't just rewarded with bragging rights: there are substantial monetary prizes for certain races, notably the 33rd annual Wood Tic race in August, which will have a $33,000 payout.
Blackmer, who admits to having an "addiction" to being a race track owner, used to race himself and also owns Tri City Motor Speedway in Auburn.
"It's a great experience," Blackmer said. 'If you go once, you'll be going twice."
Races will be held at Merritt Speedway every Saturday through Sept. 11, with two-day events May 29-30, July 3-4, Aug. 6-7, and Sept. 4-5.
For more information, go to www.merrittspeedwaymi.com, look up Merritt Speedway on Facebook or call (231) 842-7223.
