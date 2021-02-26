LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Merritt woman was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Missaukee County's 84th District Court.
Samantha Kai Wilson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 22 in Lake City. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge, which has a penalty of twice the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted and due to the charge enhancement, Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Wilson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 9:25 p.m. on Feb. 22, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on Lakeshore Drive near Hill Street in Lake City, according to a press release issued by police. The driver, found to be Wilson, was arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine after police said the trooper discovered a syringe loaded with the drug in the driver's side door pocket.
Wilson was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending her arraignment in 84th District Court.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
