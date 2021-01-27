HOUGHTON LAKE — A 67-year-old Twining man was charged recently with a credit card and computer fraud-related crimes during his recent arraignment in 82nd District Court.
Roger Allan Broadstone was charged with one count of illegal use of a financial transaction device and using a computer to commit a crime.
The charges in question are only accusations. Broadstone is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post were contacted on Jan. 19 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County, according to a press release. A Merritt woman told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch, police said.
Troopers worked with the store's loss prevention to identify a suspect and police said surveillance footage showed Broadstone picking up the order at the store. The online purchase was made using the victim’s credit card and police said Broadstone was listed as a secondary person to pick up the order.
Troopers went to Broadstone's Twining home to interview him, but police said he refused to come out to speak with them. Police said he spoke to the troopers through an open window and informed them they would need a search warrant to come inside to speak with him.
Police got a warrant and entered the home finding several items from the fraudulent purchases, police said. A report was sent to the Ogemaw County Prosecutor's Office and the 67-year-old was arrested by Arenac County Sheriff's Deputies. Arrangements also were made to lodge him in the Ogemaw County Jail before his district court arraignment.
Broadstone's bond was set by the court at $30,000 10% cash surety and he is scheduled to be in court again on Feb. 11.
