CADILLAC — Workers with Michigan Wildlife Solutions on Wednesday expected to finish up the installation of a wire mesh system at the Market at Cadillac Commons, and also at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion.
The mesh was installed to keep birds from nesting in the rafters, and Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts said so far the system has been “very effective” at keeping them out.
“It returns the usability of the system,” Roberts said. “Early returns indicate that this was an excellent investment.”
The Cadillac City Council in May approved the installation of the mesh at the Market at a cost of $12,686, and on Monday, council approved a budget amendment allowing for the mesh to be installed around the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion, where a similar problem exists.
Roberts said the cost of installing mesh at the Pavilion was significantly less than the cost for installing it at the Market.
The problem of birds nesting in the Market and defecating on the floor became apparent several months ago, after the screens at the facility were destroyed by winds, leaving it wide open for wildlife to enter.
While council previously gave the go-ahead to apply for a grant to pay for the installation of permanent overhead doors in the facility, Peccia said that project likely wouldn’t materialize this season, which is one reason why the mesh system was proposed.
If eventually selected for the $750,000 Michigan Community Block Grant, the city would be required to allocate $100,000 toward the project, bringing its total cost to $850,000.
The money would go toward installing doors that can be raised and lowered, in addition to glass to completely enclose the structure.
The project also entails the construction of a bathroom, the installation of a couple of large fans to cool the space in the summertime, a speaker system, a projector and screen for viewing movies and other media, a monitor for displaying information about upcoming events, solar-powered lights and bike racks.
As a “backup” in the event that the city isn’t chosen for the Michigan Community Block Grant, the city council on Monday gave staff permission to apply for another grant administered by the Department of Natural Resources.
According to information provided to council prior to the meeting, the SPARK Grant is a 100% grant program without any local match required. The program is designed for projects that rehabilitate and renovate existing facilities.
This $691,000 SPARK Grant would fund the construction of public restrooms in addition to installation of overhead doors, glass store fronts for building end caps, solar lights, projector and screen, sound system, wall-mounted fan, drinking fountain, bicycle racks and other amenities.
