MESICK — Alpaca Fest is coming this summer, and there’s going to be live music, swing dancing, brunch and, of course, plenty of alpacas. Lavender farm and small business, Northern Lavender, will be hosting the festivities on its acreage in Mesick from July 16-17.
After five years in business, Northern Lavender Owner Andrea McCaherty said she finally feels as though her business has had its true start. McCaherty planted her first acre of lavender in 2017, and a year later she was making homemade products with her plants and taking them to local markets, festivals and fairs.
To give the business a permanent place to grow, she and her husband converted a storage shed on their property in Mesick and turned it into a small gift shop. COVID came crashing through during their first few official years of being open, and with restrictions finally lifted, McCaherty wanted to celebrate the true start to Northern Lavender.
Plans for Alpaca Fest have only been underway for a few weeks, and the guest list has grown from a few hundred participants to a few thousand.
“It kind of took off. I felt like, I’ll do a little arts and crafts show, and that’ll be cute, we’ll have a few 100 people,” she said. “And right now, the estimated attendance just from social media is about 3,000.”
When McCaherty realized how big this event could be, she started coordinating additional activities to go with the craft fair. The official itinerary includes a princess tea party with horse-drawn carriage rides, photography sessions, swing dancing, brunch with local baked goods and painting classes.
Licensed Disney role play princesses Belle and Cinderella will be attending the tea party on Saturday, with the Traverse City Swing Dance Club coming through Saturday night to host the dance. Sunday morning there will be a brunch with mimosas, along with painting classes and an evening performance from local band Freshwater Roots.
Northern Lavender is home to several rescue alpacas, and the herd will be dressed up in a few costumes, ready for pictures and interactions with visitors.
Alpaca Fest events will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both July 16 and 17, and the special events are scheduled to take place afterward. A few food trucks will be parked on site as well including Chico’s Taco House and Cornerstone Coffee.
Across McCaherty’s several years of working festivals and fairs, she’s seen which activities attract the public to an event. Much of that experience had guided her in organizing the Alpaca Fest agenda, and combined with some of her personal interest, she said it’s turned out to be her dream festival.
“So this is my own creative energy going into this,” she said. “This is my event that I get to do, so it’s all things that I would want to do if I was going to a festival.”
Northern Lavender is frequently used as a wedding venue, and McCaherty said her certification in event planning also came in handy.
McCaherty said her intention with the event was to provide some fun for all ages to the Mesick community. Initially, Alpaca Fest was going to be Mesick-specific, but once it grew, she decided to expand and include surrounding towns.
Affordability was also an important factor for McCaherty. With most Michigan events taking place in the more populated corners of the state, she wanted to give the community an event that’s accessible and won’t break the bank on the cost of gas alone. General admission for Alpaca Fest is $3 per person, or free to children aged 10 and under.
Special events like the swing dance and the princess tea party are an additional ticket cost because they’re provided by other organizations. All tickets can be purchased either on site or on the Alpaca Fest Facebook page.
Based on the community response McCaherty received, she said Alpaca Fest will certainly become an annual event for Northern Lavender.
