MESICK — The Mesick Consolidated Schools Board of Education soon will begin looking for a new superintendent to lead the district after voting not to extend the contract of Superintendent Joe Hollenbeck.
Hollenbeck, who was hired two years ago following the departure of Scott Akom, who took a position as the superintendent of Manton Rural Agricultural Schools, said he requested an extension of his contract late last year.
After discussing the request in closed session, the board of education returned to open session in December and voted not to grant Hollenbeck’s request.
Board President Sally Flatman said she couldn’t go into specifics about why the board decided not to extend Hollenbeck’s contract.
“We’ve decided to look in another direction right now,” Flatman said.
Hollenbeck also declined to go into specifics about the board’s decision but added that he’s enjoyed his time in Mesick.
“I learned a lot,” Hollenbeck said. “I really like the community and the staff. And the kids are great.”
Hollenbeck said he’s proud of the work the district was able to accomplish while he was superintendent, including upgrading the junior/senior high school building. This project involved the installation of a new roof and exterior facia, in addition to resurfacing the parking lot, adding new tile flooring and an air conditioner in every room.
Hollenbeck will remain with the district until the end of the current school year. Between now and then, Hollenbeck said he hopes to complete the district’s comprehensive needs assessment, which will identify strengths and areas of improvement, and create a roadmap for how school officials can accomplish future goals.
Flatman said the board is researching its options before beginning the search for a new superintendent. While she said they don’t yet have a specific timeline for when they’d like to find a replacement, she said their goal is to have someone in place by the beginning of next school year.
As for what Hollenbeck’s plans are after his tenure as superintendent ends, he said while he’s nearing retirement age, he still has kids in college, so he’ll likely look for a new job, although he’s not sure if it will be in the field of education.
“Maybe try something different,” Hollenbeck said. “But still working with people ... That’s what I like about this job.”
