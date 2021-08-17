MESICK — Longtime Mesick village president Bruce Howell passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, at the age of 71.
According to his obituary, which ran in Monday’s paper, Howell was born July 13, 1950, in Detroit to Donn and Ursula (Nietzoldt) Howell and attended Andover High School in Bloomfield Hills. He continued his education at Northern Michigan University, graduating in 1972, and moved to Mesick in 1973.
During his 48 years in Mesick, Howell was the owner/operator of the Mushroom Cap Motel, Mesick Storage Space, and Joseph’s True Value Hardware Store. He was active in the Mesick Village Council and has been the village president since 1994.
Howell was an avid hunter. He enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee, spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events.
“With a ready smile and easy personality, Bruce was a friend to all,” his obituary reads.
“He was a wonderful person, a wonderful boss ... and my friend,” said village clerk Debbie Stanton, who has served alongside Howell for 25 years.
“We’re going to miss Bruce,” concurred council trustee David Clous, who has served with Howell for 26 years. “It was a shock to hear he passed. He was vital to this community for many years.”
Over the course of his lengthy tenure as village president, Clous said Howell spearheaded a number of important infrastructure projects, including $2.8 million in sewer system upgrades, and a streetscape and traffic efficiency improvement initiative.
Clous said Howell was especially passionate about the streetscape project, which was undertaken a little over 15 years ago and served as an example for other small communities interested in completing similar work on their streets.
“If a small, pokey town like Mesick can do this, we can do it, too, they say,” Howell told the Cadillac News in a 2010 interview. “They see how beautiful it is and love it.”
Friendly and reserved in manner, Clous said Howell tried to be as honest and forthright about village business and the spending of taxpayer dollars as he could. Clous said Howell also stressed the importance of always putting in due diligence before committing public resources to a project or service.
Clous said two projects that Howell wanted to see through to completion before retiring were a water system upgrade and a facelift of the city offices.
Recently, the village learned that they weren’t selected to receive a federal grant to help pay for the water system improvement project. Clous said this project will be re-evaluated by the council at a future date.
As for the update of city offices, Clous said they are close to putting the project up for bids. While they don’t know exactly how much this project will cost, Clous said they’ve estimated it will run between $25,000 and $40,000.
With his passing, Clous said the council will be losing a wealth of knowledge about all levels of village government.
Stanton said the council at a future meeting will appoint a replacement for Howell from the current council trustees to fill in until the next regular election. She said once they select the new president, they’ll also appoint a replacement for the trustee seat. She said they’ll likely issue a public notice asking interested candidates to step forward for trustee consideration.
Visitation for Howell will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Mesick. Burial will take place at Antioch Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
