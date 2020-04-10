MESICK — As hospitals throughout the state and country struggle to maintain their inventory of life-saving personal protective equipment, one local factory is doing its part to help.
Bluewater, founded Southfield in 1985, specializes in building custom decor, furniture and signs for businesses and exhibitions, in addition to equipment cases and a wide variety of other products.
Dennis Whitener, executive vice president of operations for Bluewater, which employs 255 workers in multiple locations around the state, said when COVID-19 was discovered in Michigan, they had to stop manufacturing their normal products, which are considered non-essential.
Instead of completely shutting down their facilities, however, Whitener said they started thinking about how they could modify their lines to make something useful for the medical community.
"We started reacting ... coming up with different things," Whitener said. "We do a lot of different things for a lot of different companies, so we were uniquely positioned for something like this."
After about two weeks of switching out materials and re-engineering their manufacturing processes, Whitener said they were able to start pumping out face shields for use in hospitals.
With COVID-19 coursing through state after state, community after community, Whitener said the federal government relaxed requirements on producing personal protective equipment for medical applications, which allowed them to enter the market.
The face shield is intended to be worn over other forms of PPE, including N-95 masks and glasses, as an additional protection against saliva droplets produced by coughing and sneezing.
With material costs skyrocketing as a result of other manufacturers getting into the business of producing these kinds of items, Whitener said their focus was to build something that was affordable for hospitals to purchase while at the same time being quality-made.
"We went by the FDA standard," Whitener said. "They hold their structure very well. We tried to keep them around $5-7 apiece, compared to some companies that are selling them for $20 apiece."
Bluewater's manufacturing division in Mesick, which played a major role in the interior work of the new Springville Township Community Center, is responsible for cutting the foam and elastic portions of the mask. The injection molding and assembly work is done at a different location.
Whitener said they are in the process of completing an order for 20,000 units for a hospital downstate and have been in talks with a couple other hospitals also interesting in ordering the shields.
They've also started manufacturing specialized cases that medical professionals can use to transport vital equipment to and from temporary field hospitals.
Currently, Whitener said only a small portion of their overall workforce is needed to make the face shields and cases, but if interest in the products grows, more workers may eventually be called back.
While the investment involved in retooling their lines to produce new items was sizeable, Whitener said they're not too worried right now about the financial aspect of their decision.
"We're more worried about trying to help people right now," Whitener said. "We want to help as many hospitals, and as many people, as we can."
