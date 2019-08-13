Mesick grad to command Houghton Lake Post

CADILLAC — A Mesick graduate who has served in several Northern Michigan state police posts has been promoted to lead the Houghton Lake Post.
Special Lt. Travis House, now a First Lt., will command the Michigan State Police's Houghton Lake Post, following the departure of First Lt. Joshua Lator to Mt. Pleasant. House's assignment was effective on Sunday.
“I’m honored and humbled to have been given the opportunity to serve northern Michigan alongside the dedicated men and women who work at the Houghton Lake Post," House said, according to a news release. "It will be our mission to continue delivering top-shelf public law-enforcement through our commitment to service and collaboration with the many other dedicated law-enforcement and public service agencies in the area.‘
The Houghton Lake Post is responsible for MSP services in Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Roscommon counties.
In his 21-year career with the state police, House has served in Reed City, Cadillac and at the Seventh District Headquarters, including as the public information officer for MSP in northern Michigan. He has held the ranks of trooper, sergeant, detective sergeant and specialist lieutenant.
House enlisted with MSP in 1998, graduated as a member of the 116th Trooper Recruit School and holds and associate's degree from Northwestern Michigan College in Traverse City.
