Mesick Historical Museum to host ghost town presentation at the library

MESICK — The Mesick Historical Museum has partnered up with the Mesick Public Library to host a free presentation on the ghost towns of Wexford County.
Historian Nancy Sanders plans to cover a brief history of Sherman, Glengary, Coline and Yuma. While all four of these towns are still occupied by a handful of residents, Sanders said they still fall under the ghost town category, because of their dramatic decrease in population and loss of industry over time.
Additionally, Sanders believes the loss of both railroad access and a local post office have contributed to the decline of all four towns.
Sanders said there’s been a lot of public interest in ghost towns in the past, particularly in the town of Coline. She thought summer would be a good time for the presentation, because it gives attending families the chance to go and visit the towns being covered.
Although the towns aren’t in the same shape they once were, she said they all played a part in the county’s early stages of industry, and having a general understanding of their history is still important.
“What made the town grow? Why did it decline?” she said. “We wouldn’t be speaking of them if they weren’t a ghost town now, but what was the popular thing that made them thrive for a while, anyway?”
History has a habit of repeating itself, but Sanders is hoping that Mesick can learn from the ghost towns of Wexford County and use that knowledge to keep itself alive. Along with a series of historical photos, Sanders will also be bringing some written documentaries from early area residents for attendees to read.
The Mesick Historical Museum’s copy of “History of Wexford County, Michigan,” written by early Sherman settler John H. Wheeler, will also be available to view and read.
“He was a very astute businessman that came to Sherman and built a mill,” she said. “If it weren’t for him, and probably the lumber that was put into Sherman, it wouldn’t be a very big town, but it was his mill that built the town.”
Branch Manager for Mesick and Manton public libraries Mallory Brems said when she connected with Sanders, the pair wanted to develop programming that would attract more people to their organizations.
Brems is hoping to attract more adults in particular. She said many of the library’s activities are geared toward children, but she wanted to add something to their agenda that would be of interest to older individuals and family’s.
Like Sanders, Brems believes there’s been a general fascination with the county’s ghost towns. Even though area residents know the towns of Sherman, Glengary, Coline and Yuma by name, she said their individual histories are lost on most.
“I think we all kind of drive through them, and we see the little historical markers, or we see evidence that there was something else going on in the past,” she said. “So I think it’s just that curiosity of your local small town.”Ghost Towns of Wexford County will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the Mesick Public Library Community Room. Light refreshments will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.