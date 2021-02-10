MESICK - Tuesday the Village of Mesick issued a run water notice for all its customers and it will remain in place until further notice. The day before McBain became the first municipal water system to issue a run water notice for customers in the Cadillac area. Both Evart and Lake City have issued notices for certain customers who historically have pipe-freezing issues, but not citywide.
If instructed by their municipal water system, residents should run "a pencil lead" width stream of water from cold water faucets indoors, according to municipal water officials. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing. If a municipality has not issued a run water notice, but a homeowner has concerns about pipes freezing, they may run their water. However, the homeowner also must understand they will not be credited for the increased usage on their bills if a run water notice was not enacted.
