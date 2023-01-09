Mesick Library collects hygiene products for people in need

MESICK — Until the end of January, the Mesick Library is accepting all shelf stable hygiene product donations for community members in need.
Library staff jump started a product drive at the start of November in an effort to provide hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, hairbrushes and feminine care products for area residents who may be experiencing a tough time financially.
Branch Manager Mallory Brems said the holiday season is tight for members of the Wexford County community, where many families already suffer economically.
Pressures brought on by inflation have only continued to thin the wallets of people across the county, making it difficult for some to afford even the most basic hygiene necessities.
“We have the food pantries, but sometimes these are the types of things that can be forgotten about,” she said. “And so we wanted to try to kind of fill that gap a little bit in our community.”
Initially, Brems and her staff planned to use collected items to make hygiene bundles, which could be distributed to individual community members, but the sheer volume of donations received has been shocking. She said they’re now hoping to split up their stock and pass a portion of items along to local pantries to fill their shelves.
Brems is hopeful that the remainder of the month will bring even more donations, on top of the generous amount she said has already been provided. Although there is plenty to go around, she said there’s room for high demand items like toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products.
Although this is the first drive to be spearheaded by the Mesick Library, Brems said it strongly aligns with her branch’s mission to be a resource and point of connection for community members.
“The library is somewhere that everyone knows,” she said. “So we thought it just made sense to have it here.”
Those interested in dropping off items can do so during library business hours. The Mesick branch is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
