Mesick man accepts CSC plea

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Mesick man pleaded guilty recently in 28th Circuit Court to one offense related to criminal sexual conduct.
Daniel Michael Lewis pleaded guilty to fourth-degree CSC, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement also was in place to allow Lewis to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. The sentencing agreement also includes no additional jail time.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court and he should be sentenced within the next month.
