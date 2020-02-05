Mesick man accepts CSC plea

CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Mesick man pleaded guilty recently in 28th Circuit Court for his part in a case involving criminal sexual conduct.
Devin Martin Armstrong pleaded guilty to fourth-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 25 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and accosting children for immoral purposes will be dismissed at sentencing.
A personal recognizance bond was changed by the court to have the condition of a GPS tether removed, but all other conditions remain in place. A sentencing agreement also was in place to allow for Armstrong to be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act.
Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17-23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plea guilty to the offense or offenses which are being considered for HYTA status. However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
