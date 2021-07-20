CADILLAC — Only a few days after he was arraigned in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court, a 29-year-old Mesick man accepted a plea connected to a criminal sexual conduct case.
Douglas Messiah Finney pleaded no contest to one count of fourth-degree CSC, incapacitated victim, for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, which should occur within the next month.
Due to the habitual offender enhancement, Finney was facing a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison, but after the plea, he faces up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
