CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Mesick man pleaded guilty recently to a criminal sexual conduct offense in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.

Devin Martin Armstrong pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree CSC for his connection with an incident on July 10 in Antioch Township. He was originally charged with one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, and that charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court and Armstrong is awaiting sentencing, which should occur sometime in the next month.

Cadillac News

Tags