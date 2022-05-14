CADILLAC — A Mesick man entered a not guilty plea to a methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Scott Henry Couch Jr. entered a not guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and had a habitual offender fourth offense notice added to his charge, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the sentence of the primary offense.
If convicted, Couch Jr. faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Couch Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Couch Jr.’s bond was remanded and revoked by the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.