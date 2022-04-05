CADILLAC — A 56-year-old Mesick man faced charges alleging he stole marijuana plants during his arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Kirk R. Gilders was charged with one count each of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and trespassing for his connection with an incident in September 2021 incident in Springville Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gilders is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In September 2021, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to a Springville Township residence for theft of marijuana plants, according to a release by the MSP. Police said the owner of the Springville Township property was at work when they received an alert from their surveillance system about someone on their property.
The property owner reviewed surveillance footage and observed someone in a pickup truck pulling up to the property and stealing the marijuana plants. Police said the property owner was able to get a registration plate and suspect image from the surveillance video. The property owner then began driving around the area and police said the property owner located the truck at a local repair facility.
Police said there also was potting soil in the truck bed and on the bumper.
The trooper interviewed the truck owner, identified as Gilders, and a report was submitted to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said an arrest warrant was authorized on March 8.
Gilders was arrested on April 2 at his residence in Mesick and was arraigned Monday on the aforementioned charges. The court issued a $1,000 cash or surety bond and Gilders is scheduled to appear in court again on April 19.
