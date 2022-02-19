CADILLAC — A 49-year-old Mesick man faced four counts related to the use of fraudulent checks during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Willie Jarvis Storie was charged with four counts of uttering and publishing for his connection with an incident on or between Oct. 17 to Oct. 19 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges. Due to the uttering and publishing offenses being punishable by up to 14 years in prison, the habitual offense notice enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Storie is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated troopers were contacted by a Buckley business in October about a person who was acting suspiciously after he was not allowed to purchase items using a check. Police said a man came to the business on Oct. 20 and attempted to purchase several items using a check.
The business employee noticed the check looked old and appeared to have been used before or was at the bottom of the checkbook with several marks written over it. Police also said the employee asked for identification and the man said he did not have one and exited the store, leaving behind the items and the checkbook.
Once on scene, police said the trooper examined the checkbook and found several checks made out to Storie. There also were checks from different accounts at various banks. The check owners were notified and police said some stated the checks were from closed accounts.
The trooper also reached out to other businesses in the post’s area and police said the trooper found fraudulent checks had been passed in Benzie and Manistee counties. Storie was considered a suspect and police said he was interviewed. A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month.
Storie was being held in the Wexford County Jail on separate charges and was served the warrant in jail.
Police said Storie likely will face additional charges in other counties.
