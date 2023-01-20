CADILLAC — A 41-year-old Mesick man faced multiple offenses recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court following an alleged drunken driving incident involving a crash.
Larry Norman Maciver was charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense, police officer assault, resist or obstruct, failure to report a crash to fixtures and driving while license suspended, denied or revoked second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by doubling it.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Maciver is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 4:17 p.m. on Jan. 14, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to a report of a vehicle striking several mailboxes in Freeman Township in Clare County. Police said that after hitting the mailboxes, the vehicle reportedly fled the scene.
Police said the vehicle was described as a white GMC utility van that did not have rear passenger windows. The trooper was able to recover parts of the grill at the Freeman Township scene that indicated the vehicle responsible for hitting the mailboxes was a GMC. The trooper checked the surrounding area and located the suspected van parked in the roadway at the intersection of North 3 3/4 Road and West 20 Road with a maroon truck parked behind it, according to police.
The van the trooper located had fresh damage from a collision and police said as the trooper approached the vehicle he noticed a man near the driver’s side of the vehicle. Police said the man saw the trooper and quickly walked around to the passenger side. It was determined the debris from the crash scene matched the damage to the van and police said the man the trooper found was identified as Maciver. The Mesick man, however, initially denied being involved in the crash.
Police said Maciver changed his story and claimed someone else had been driving the van. The person who was in the maroon truck stated he was there to help Maciver and police said the man was called by Maciver to help him get the van out of a ditch. The van was pulled out of the ditch before the trooper arrived on the scene, according to police.
Maciver displayed signs of intoxication and police said the trooper conducted sobriety tests. Maciver was then arrested for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. While Maciver was under arrest, police said he became combative with the trooper and refused to cooperate. Police said the trooper obtained a search warrant for a blood sample and Maciver was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 31.
