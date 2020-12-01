BENZONIA — A 46-year-old Mesick man was charged with one methamphetamine-related offense during his recent arraignment in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
Jamie Matthew Sneed was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 20 in Benzonia Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which in this case carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Sneed is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 20 a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Traverse Avenue near Barbara Street in Benzonia Township, according to a release by police. The driver, later found to be Sneed, consented to a search of the vehicle and police said a backpack containing two clear bags with a white crystal substance, a red straw and a glass pipe were seized, according to police.
The substance in the baggies tested positive for methamphetamine and police said Sneed was arrested and lodged in Benzie County Jail.
Sneed had his bond set at 10% of $30,000.
