CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man faced drunken driving-related offenses recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court for his alleged connection with a May crash.
Tyler Nash Harris was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with high BAC, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon and open container of alcohol in a vehicle for his connection with an incident on May 28 in Haring Township.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Harris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 3:41 p.m. on May 28, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on East 24 3/4 Road in Haring Township, according to a release by the MSP. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Harris, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to police.
The passenger, a 25-year-old McBain man, was in and out of consciousness and police said he was complaining of pain. Police said both Harris and the McBain man were transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Police said a witness of the crash explained they saw the vehicle Harris was allegedly driving, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, lose control for no apparent reason, leave the roadway and strike several trees. Police also said the trooper who arrived on the scene of the crash detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Harris and the trooper also saw a loaded shotgun inside the vehicle. The trooper also saw an open bottle of vodka on the passenger side floorboard.
A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample from Harris and police said a report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office along with the results from the blood sample. The result was the prosecutor’s office issuing an arrest warrant for Harris.
