Mesick man charged in circuit court with drunken driving

CADILLAC — A 43-year-old Mesick man is facing a potential life sentence after he was recently arraigned in 28th Circuit Court for drunken driving and one other driving offense.
Jacob Allen Sowers, 43, of Mesick stood mute to charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on June 8 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the drunken driving charge.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Sowers is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $30,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
