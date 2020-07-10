Mesick man charged in Crawford Co. bar fight

HOUGHTON LAKE — A 34-year-old Mesick man was charged in Crawford County's 46th District Court for his part in a bar fight.
Joshua Leroy Sutcliffe was charged with one count each of assault and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 13 in Grayling. The charges in question are only accusations. Sutcliffe is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post, it stated that shortly after midnight on June 13 a trooper and a deputy from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a fight at a bar located on East Industrial Avenue in Grayling. As the trooper and sheriff's deputy were investigating the incident, it was alleged Sutcliffe began walking away and shouting vulgarities at the officers, according to police.
When the trooper and deputy attempted to arrest Sutcliffe, police said he resisted. During the initial contact with him, Sutcliffe refused to identify himself and after his arrest facial recognition was used to identify him, according to police.
The investigation showed the fight began when Sutcliffe and the victim of the assault were playing a game of pool. Police said the victim stated they both began to "trash talk" and Sutcliffe allegedly struck him twice in the face.
