CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Mesick man is facing two assault-related offenses after he was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Gene Anthony Crandall II was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on May 13 in Antioch Township. if convicted, Crandall faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines on for the felony assault offense.
The charges in question from all three files are only accusations. Crandall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Crandall was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.