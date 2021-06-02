CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man faced a motor vehicle-related offense and one other felony during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Matthew Elliott Reive was charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of interfering with electronic communications for his connection with an incident on April 29 in Mesick. If convicted, Reive faces up to two years or $1,500 on the vehicle-related offense and two years and/or $1,000 on the other felony offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Reive is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 8.
