Mesick man charged with accosting children

CADILLAC — A 36-year-old Mesick man was arraigned recently in 84th District Court with one count of accosting children for his connection with incidents earlier this spring.
Joshua Adam Ullom was charged with one count of accosting children for immoral purposes for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of April 26-May 1 in Mesick. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Ullom faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Ullom is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $15,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.