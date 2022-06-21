CADILLAC — A 38-year-old Mesick man faced multiple offenses, including assault and domestic violence-related charges, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Dennis Eugene Lofton Jr. faced charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, interfering with electronic communication, domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on June 14 in Mesick. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the sentence by twice the maximum penalty.
If convicted, Lofton Jr. faces up to 20 years and/or $10,000 for the assault-related offense, four years and/or $2,000 on the electronic communication offense and 10 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines on the domestic violence charge. The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on June 21.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lofton Jr. is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A Michigan State Police press release stated troopers responded to a 911 call regarding an alleged assault at approximately 6 a.m. on June 14 at an address on East Eugene Street in Mesick.
Police said the suspect, later identified as Lofton, Jr. fled the scene before the troopers’ arrival. The victim and a witness also were interviewed at the home and the victim stated Lofton Jr. began assaulting her when he woke up in the morning. Police said the victim eventually was able to defend herself and called 911.
The victim sustained visible injuries and police said she left the home for an appointment later that day. When she did, police said Lofton Jr. returned to the residence and was taken into custody by the troopers. Lofton Jr. had a fractured wrist and other injuries as a result of the assault, and police said he was taken to Munson Hospital in Cadillac for treatment. Lofton Jr. was then lodged in the Wexford County Jail, according to police.
