CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Mesick man was charged in 84th District Court recently for allegedly assaulting someone with a rifle.
According to court documents, Darrell Eugene Mills faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident that occurred on June 17 in Springville Township.
If convicted on either count, Mills faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and costs.
Mills is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mills’ bond was set at $20,000 and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for June 27.
