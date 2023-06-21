CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Mesick man was charged in 84th District Court recently for allegedly assaulting someone with a rifle.

According to court documents, Darrell Eugene Mills faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident that occurred on June 17 in Springville Township.

If convicted on either count, Mills faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and costs.

Mills is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Mills’ bond was set at $20,000 and a probable cause conference has been scheduled for June 27.

clamphere@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)

