CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Mesick man was arraigned recently in Wexford County's 84th District Court on charges alleging a conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine.
Jacob Duane-Anthony Stickney was charged with one count of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture fentanyl less than 50 grams for his connection with incidents on Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 in Cadillac and Manton. If convicted, Stickney faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $35,000 in fines.
The charge in question is an accusation. Stickney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Dec. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.