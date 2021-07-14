CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Mesick man faced a criminal sexual conduct offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court.
Douglas Messiah Finney pleaded not guilty to one count of fourth-degree CSC, incapacitated victim, for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison since the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Finney is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
