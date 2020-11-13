CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Mesick man faced a criminal sexual conduct offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Devin Martin Armstrong was charged with one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident on July 10 in Antioch Township. If convicted, Armstrong faces up to 15 years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Armstrong is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.