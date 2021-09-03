CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man was charged with multiple drug and driving-related offenses during his arraignment in 84th District Court.
Brandon John Szegda was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, heroin or another narcotic less than 25 grams, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle while security for his connection with an incident on Oct. 7, 2020, in Springville Township.
If convicted, Szegda faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in the meth-related offense and up to four years and/or $25,000 on the other drug offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Szegda is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Sept. 14.
