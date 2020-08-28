CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Mesick man was recently charged with drug-, drunken driving- and retail fraud-related offenses after his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jason Michael Sanclemente was charged with one count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, operating while intoxicated third offense and operating while licenses suspended, revoked, or denied for his connection with an incident on June 12 in Wexford Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges and as a result, Sanclemente faces up to life in prison.
He also was charged with one count of second-degree retail fraud second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 4 at the Meijer in Haring Township. If convicted on that charge, Sanclemente faces up to one-year imprisonment and/or $2,000 in fines.
The charges in both cases are only accusations. Sanclemente is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $10,000 cash or surety bond was issued in the June 12 file, while a $500 cash or surety bond was issued in the July 4 file. A probable cause conference was scheduled for the June 12 incident and a pretrial for the July 4 case were both scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 1.
