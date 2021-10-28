CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Mesick man faced multiple felonies, including drunken driving, during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Jonathon Christian Pena was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated third offense and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Oct. 23 in Springville Township.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, Pena faces one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Pena is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Nov. 2.
