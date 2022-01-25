CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Mesick man faced felonious assault and weapons charges during his arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court after it was alleged he brandished a rifle toward police.
Dilan Skyler Harris was charged with one count each of assault with a dangerous weapon, a .223 semi-automatic rifle, and possession of a firearm while under the influence for his connection with an incident on Jan. 22 in Springville Township.
If convicted of the assault-related offense, Harris faces up to four years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines. He also faces 93 days in jail and/or a fine of $100 to $500 on the weapons offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Harris is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post, it stated a trooper responded to a call for service at a residence on West 20 Road in Springville Township on Jan. 22. Police said a third party called about a man and a woman arguing at the home.
The trooper determined there was only a verbal confrontation between the parties and left the scene, according to police. Later in the evening on Jan. 22, police said another call came in reporting a domestic disturbance at the same location. When the trooper returned, police said Harris was not cooperative.
While the trooper was standing on the residence's front porch, police said Harris allegedly closed the door and turned off the exterior light. Wexford County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene to assist and police said Harris could be seen inside the home retrieving a rifle.
Harris allegedly leveled the rifle toward a window and the officers ordered him to put it down. Harris complied and was placed under arrest, according to the police. The rifle also was seized.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail until his recent arraignment. Harris was released on a personal recognizance bond and he is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 8.
