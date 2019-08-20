Mesick man charged with felony domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 60-year-old Mesick man is facing a single domestic violence charge after he was arraigned in 84th District Court.
Jeffery Lee Nelson was charged with one count of domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 10 in Springville Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge which carries a penalty of twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Nelson faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $10,000.
The court issued a $20,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
