Mesick man charged with meth, driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Mesick man was charged with methamphetamine and one driving-related offense after he was arraigned in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Morgan Leigh Clark was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on March 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense was added to the methamphetamine-related offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
If convicted, Clark faces up to 15 years in prison and/or $22,500 in fines on the methamphetamine offense and up to one year and/or $1,000 in fines on the driving offense.
The charges in question are only accusations. Clark is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $75,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.