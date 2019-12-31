Mesick man charged with meth possession

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Mesick man was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court on a single drug-related offense.
Devon Michael Trowbridge was charged with possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 27 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Trowbridge is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7.
