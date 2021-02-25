CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Mesick man faced multiple drug-related offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Lewis Alger Best was charged possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of carisoprodol second or subsequent offense, possession of tramadol second or subsequent offense and operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Oct. 18 in Boon Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which has a penalty of twice the maximum sentence on the primary offense.
If convicted, Best faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $60,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Best is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.