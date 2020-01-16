Mesick man charged with possession of analogues

CADILLAC — A 24-year-old Mesick man was charged with a drug possession offense recently in 84th District Court.
Lance Bradley Baller was charged with one count of possession of analogues for his connection with an incident on Jan. 12 in Mesick. If convicted, Baller faces up to two years in prison and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Baller is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $2,500 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 21.
