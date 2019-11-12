Mesick man charged with weapons, driving offenses

Morgan Leigh Clark, 33, of Mesick is facing weapons and multiple driving offenses after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.

Morgan Leigh Clark was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a .357 Ruger handgun, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the weapons charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.

If convicted, Clark faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,700 in fines and fees.

The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. 

