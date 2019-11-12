Mesick man charged with weapons, driving offenses

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Mesick man is facing weapons and multiple driving offenses after he was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Morgan Leigh Clark was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a .357 Ruger handgun, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered vehicle and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title for his connection with an incident on Nov. 2 in Haring Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the weapons charge which has a penalty of 1.5 times the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Clark faces up to 7.5 years in prison or $3,700 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 1 p.m. on Nov. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.