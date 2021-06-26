CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Mesick man faced a potential life sentence on two weapons-related offenses he was arraigned on in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Terrance Shawn Hawk was charged with one count of possession of firearms by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum penalty to a potential life sentence due to both offenses being punishable by five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hawk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.