CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Mesick man is facing a single weapons-related offense after his arraignment Monday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Andrew John Whitehead was charged with one count of felony carrying a concealed weapon, a Glock 42 pistol in a vehicle, for his connection with an incident on May 2 in Cadillac. If convicted, Whitehead faces up to five years in prison or $2,500 in fines and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon.
The charge in question is an accusation. Whitehead is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Whitehead was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 7.
