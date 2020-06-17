Mesick man cited after unhitched boat hits building

MESICK — It is not uncommon for police to have interaction with boats when they are on the water, but Tuesday a Michigan State Police trooper had an issue with a boat on dry land.
At roughly 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper was dispatched to downtown Mesick for a report of a boat and building property damage crash, according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Eric Sumpter.
A 21-year-old Mesick man was pulling the boat and trailer heading east on Mesick Avenue near South Alvin Street when the trailer became unhitched, Sumpter said. After it became unhitched, he said it left the road to the right and caused damage to a window of a nearby building. No injuries, however, were reported.
The driver also was cited for an unsecured load, according to Sumpter.
