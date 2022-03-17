CADILLAC — A 50-year-old Mesick man faced an assault-related charge and one other felony offense during his arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Britt Alan Hebda was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or strangulation and one count of interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on Feb. 8 in Hanover Township. If convicted of the assault offense, Hebda faces up to 10 years in prison or $5,000 in fines, while he faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines on the electronic communications-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hebda is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.