CADILLAC — A 46-year-old Mesick man faced a potential life sentence related to drug and weapons offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Terrance Shawn Hawk was charged with delivering or manufacturing methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, maintaining a drug house or vehicle second or subsequent offense and felony firearms, a pistol, for his connection with an incident on June 15 in Springville Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added the charges which can enhance the maximum penalty on the primary offense to a life sentence if it is punishable by five years or more in prison.
If convicted, Hawk faces a possible life sentence related to the methamphetamine-related offense. If convicted on the felony firearms offense, Hawk will have to serve two years consecutive with and preceding any term imposed by any other felony conviction.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hawk is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $250,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled a probable cause conference on June 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.